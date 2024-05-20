St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Hoare on song in LA victory

By John Veage
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 1:15pm
Olli Hoare took victory in the LA Grand Prix 1500m last weekend.
Caringbah middle distance and Paris Olympic hopeful Olli Hoare timed his kick absolutely perfectly to overtake Kenyan Ronald Cheruiyot and separate from a talented field in the LA Grand Prix 1500m, claiming the win in 3:34.73 with a 54.77 closing 400m.

