Hoare on song in LA victory

Caringbah middle distance and Paris Olympic hopeful Olli Hoare timed his kick absolutely perfectly to overtake Kenyan Ronald Cheruiyot and separate from a talented field in the LA Grand Prix 1500m, claiming the win in 3:34.73 with a 54.77 closing 400m.
Hoare threw down the gauntlet a week out from the famed Bowerman Mile by winning the grand prix meet.
After the win Hoare said he was looking forward to the stacked field for next weekend's Bowerman Mile in Eugene, Oregon.
"The appetiser went off well, it's the main course next week," he said
That line-up will include Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen, British world champions Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman and US star Yared Nuguse, along with Cheruiyot and Myers.
The Commonwealth Games 1500m champ, and Australian record holder over the 1500m and mile distances, had taken time off with injury but came back to finish second at the Australian track titles .
There are three Australian spots in the men's 1500m for the Paris Olympics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.