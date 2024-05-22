Investment to eliminate viral hepatitis

The 2024-25 federal Budget has provided a new investment of $23.7 million across two years for hepatitis B and hepatitis C initiatives. This includes money for projects and to expand point of care testing.
Hepatitis Australia will receive funding for its work leading the national effort to eliminate hepatitis B and hepatitis C as public health threats by 2030.
Interim Chief Executive of Hepatitis Australia, Darryl O'Donnell says the investment means more people will have access to more community support, clinicians and research. "There are nearly 300,000 people living with hepatitis B or hepatitis C in Australia," he said. "We can accelerate efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis.
"The new national hepatitis strategies provide the road map to achieve elimination and have the backing of researchers, clinicians and community advocates. They represent a shift to a person-centred approach, prioritising community leadership in the delivery of programs and services."
The investment will help deliver the Fourth National Hepatitis B Strategy 2023-2030 and Sixth National Hepatitis C Strategy 2023-2030, which are set for public release in coming months.
