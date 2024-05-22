St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Health

Investment to eliminate viral hepatitis

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 23 2024 - 10:05am, first published 9:00am
About 40 medical, nursing and allied health staff from across South Eastern Sydney Local Health District united for hepatitis C training. The course highlighted hepatitis C as an existing public health priority, examined the clinical aspects of prevention, testing and treatment, and emphasised the barriers that stigma and discrimination create.
The 2024-25 federal Budget has provided a new investment of $23.7 million across two years for hepatitis B and hepatitis C initiatives. This includes money for projects and to expand point of care testing.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

