Shark solidarity

Sharks playmaker Nicho Hynes is back from injury and back on top of the Dally M Medal leaderboard after another standout performance in Magic Round.
After missing the win over the Storm, Hynes returned to lead his team to a seventh straight victory with two try assists, three line break assists a 40/20 and 15 runs for 92 metres in a high-scoring shootout against the Roosters.
Chasing a second Dally M Medal in three seasons, Hynes polled the maximum six votes in Round 11 and it's almost embarrassing that people are still questioning if he should be the Blues half for State of Origin.
The Sharks have also dismissed any suggestion that they can't beat the NRL's top sides after an 11-try, 68 point extravaganza over the Roosters and having now gone 9-1 the Sharks have announced themselves as the real deal as they pull away at the top of the NRL ladder.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon still wasn't convinced it was their best work but said after the game it was a different way of winning.
"I thought we were under the pump for the most part but still kept keeping in and found a way.
"I don't think we were as good as we have been the last few weeks but I think they put us under pressure and made us feel that way, so pleasing to get out of it."
The bald headed front rower Tom Hazelton crashed over for his fifth try of the season in the 77th minute to cement his cult status and he's currently sitting third on the Sharks try-scoring list.
Hynes said he had scored more tries than him.
"He's just working extremely hard.
"Good things happen to good people and good things happen to people who work hard and good things are happening to him," he said
Jesse Ramien also emerged as a genuine option for NSW, with the powerful Cronulla centre inching closer to an Origin debut after his Magic Round effort.
The 27-year-old has been a shining light for Cronulla this season in their rise to the top, crossing for three tries and setting up five in 10 games.
Skipper Cam McInnes also wouldn't be out of place.
The Sharks now face another test they can win when they meet the injury prone Penrith at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.