St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Shark solidarity

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sharks have now won seven-straight games for the first time since 2016 and sit on top of the NRL ladder. Picture NRLImages/Trouville
The Sharks have now won seven-straight games for the first time since 2016 and sit on top of the NRL ladder. Picture NRLImages/Trouville

Sharks playmaker Nicho Hynes is back from injury and back on top of the Dally M Medal leaderboard after another standout performance in Magic Round.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.