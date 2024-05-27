Rule change to make it easier to remove trees close to shire homes, pools

Residents and developers will be able to remove trees within three metres of dwellings or pools more easily under changes proposed by Sutherland Shire Council.
At present, development applications (DAs) are subject to a merit assessment against specified criteria, including public safety, bush fire risk, personal hardship, Greenweb, and scenic and visual quality.
The council voted 8-6 at last week's council meeting to amend the Development Control Plan (DCP) to state, "Council will permit removal of a tree located within three metres of an existing or proposed dwelling or swimming pool as part of council's assessment".
"An application must still be submitted to council and approved before a tree which is located within three metres of an existing or proposed building or swimming pool or can be removed," the DCP will state.
"In bushfire prone zones RFS regulations apply (10 metres)."
The rewording will include the "objective" to "recognise that some residents do not feel comfortable when large trees are located close to their residence".
The fee for replacement trees, required as part of approvals, will increase from $125 to a "realistic" $400.
The council is required to conduct community engagement before the change is locked in.
A report by council staff recommended the statu quo, stating that an "as-of-right approach" was less likely to maintain the current tree canopy percentages, and even more unlikely to deliver on NSW Government targets.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who moved to amend the DCP, said the new wording was actually introduced in 2012 at the instigation of Liberal councillors, and remained until the 2015 LEP and DCP came into effect.
The provision had been "removed without our consent" by council staff, he said.
Cr Pesce said he only found out when, "on three occasions, he was approached by residents after council staff refused a DA because a tree was in the way".
Cr Pesce said his priority was making sure people felt safe in their homes, not the tree canopy.
"That's what our responsibility is - not worrying about the canopy, because our community comes first," he said.
Cr Pesce said there had been many incidents of trees falling unexpectedly and endangering lives.
Labor councillor Jack Boyd opposed the change, saying it "opened too many doors" for trees to be removed.
Cr Boyd said someone could lodge a DA, but go through with it, "and then, 'look, amazing, the yard's just lost a big gum tree' ".
"We have enough problems with our tree and bushland policy and the loss of tree canopy, I think we can go to the minimal effort of having a merit assessment for an application that already has to be lodged," he said.
"I don't understand why we would open Pandora's Box for all the maybes.
"Let's not get wrapped up in the history of what's occurred in the past, let's look at it on its merits now.
Fellow Labor councillor Diedree Steinwall said much had changed since 2012.
"We are losing 5000-6000 canopy trees a year and we can't afford to have something that would probably lend itself to more trees," she said. "We are not meeting our own canopy targets or state government targets."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.