Burney signals cost of living relief in Budget 2024

The government's 2024 budget provides tax cuts to more than 86,000 taxpayers in in the Federal electorate of Barton from July 1.
Other initiatives include:
- a $300 energy rebate for every household,
- a freeze the prices of more common medicines through our cheaper medicines policy;
- Wiping around $3 billion from student HECS debt;
- Providing a better deal for every working parent by paying superannuation on top of paid parental leave.
"Importantly, the new cost of living relief the Government has delivered in this Budget builds on the work to take pressure off people without adding to pressure on inflation," Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney said.
"This is a Budget to train more tradies, build more homes, boost bulk billing and give more Australians a crack at university or TAFE.
"The Budget provides for Medicare coverage five MRI machines in our community, expanding affordable access to imaging services in Barton. Pathology tests stay bulk billed by indexing the Medicare rebates for common medical tests - reducing waiting times and catching health problems sooner.
"A new Commonwealth Prac Payment will support the next generation of teachers, healthcare workers and social workers. Eligible students will receive $319.50 a week to help them get through their practical placements.
"Our Budget is investing in a Future Made in Australia, the transformative opportunities of clean energy, new technology, strengthening our defence industry and capability, and investing in strategic industries.
"The Government has been able to forecast a second consecutive Budget surplus because of our responsible economic management.
"This year's Budget also builds on cost of living measures the Government has already taken, such as cheaper child care, cheaper medicines and fee-free TAFE.
"Barton residents have already saved $2.45 million from cheaper medicines, and pensioners and concession card holders in Barton won't pay more than $7.70 for their PBS medications for the next 5 years.
"So many people in our area have told me how the cost of living is putting pressure on their families and\ this Budget delivers new help.
"We are backing more good jobs and fair wages by investing in the energy and skills for a future in Australia.
"And we are ensuring that you keep more of what you earn with a tax cut for all 86,000 taxpayers in Barton. It's about two things that have driven our Government - acting on cost of living and making our future here."
