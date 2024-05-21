St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Burney signals cost of living relief in Budget 2024

May 21 2024 - 11:30am
Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney.
The government's 2024 budget provides tax cuts to more than 86,000 taxpayers in in the Federal electorate of Barton from July 1.

