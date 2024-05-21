Sadness and sorrow as Fishos club told to leave home of 70 years

The future of the Bayside Community Recreation Club (BCRC) is in doubt after being told to leave their home of almost 70 years at Kyeemagh.
Bayside Council has conducted an expression of interest (EOI) campaign for the potential use of the club's site on Muddy Creek Foreshore Reserve.
The council has accepted the proposal from Volunteer Marine Rescue NSW for the future use of the site and declined proposals from the Bayside Community Recreation Club and the Bayside Boating Association.
Last week the club - popularly known as the Fishos - was in talks with Bayside Council on when it has to vacate the site.
"If we go then the club will have to close," BCRC Public Officer Chris Jeffs said. "We met all the requirements of the EOI which was written and submitted by a volunteer member who runs a consultancy firm. There is no reason for us to exist if the place closes down"
The club's vice-president, David Butisill said, "No councillor has visited our site on one of our open days in the last 13 months. We don't understand how any judgment can be made when they haven't been to visit us and see what we do in the community."
In a post on its Facebook site last week, the club said, "Yesterday was a difficult day as we initiated the removal and disposal of items from the premises. Sorting through trophies and records dating back to the 1960s, it's clear that the council's decision-making process has been flawed. I encourage everyone to review the council's report and make informed decisions at the polls later this year."
And in an earlier post, "This is a purely Vvolunteer-run club that has been around since 1955 in this community. Yes we are hurting, yes it is a big shock, yes we have a lot of members in tears, a lot of elderly members asking where to turn to now, a lot of people who came to the club for support in life matters and to get away from it all that are now in panic mode. Nonetheless, we will stick together to find away through this."
The club was formed in 1955 by a group of local fishermen and was originally named the Brighton-le-sands Amateur Fisherman's Club (BAFA) and which gained a charter under what was then the Charities Act.
"The club then approached the Government and was granted a lease of the area now occupied by the BCRC," Mr Jeffs said. "According to some of the founding members this was originally a 99 year lease on the Muddy Creek Foreshore Reserve. I have researched this lease and unfortunately am unable to find why or if it was ever cancelled."
The club was granted a licence by Rockdale Council in 1957 over a portion of council land adjacent to Muddy Creek for a period of 30 years.
After the club obtained poker machines, it registered a limited company in the mid 1970s so they could continue to trade. The club went into receivership and BAFA closed in 2012 but local fishermen still wanted a focus for their love of the sport and they formed the Bayside Community Recreation Club.
The clubhouse passed back into council control and in 2020 and was demolished, at the ratepayers' expenshe by the council in 2021.
Since then the club has continued its activities operating out of demountable buildings on the site.
The club has 75 commercially licensed moorings. Under the umbrella of the club is the Marine Men's Shed - the only one in Australia - which use the slipways at Muddy Creek to teach boating maintenance and skills.
"Under the terms of the licence the moorings will have to be removed from the site and due to the lack of moorings in the Sydney basin area we are not sure where the boat-owners will go," Mr Jeffs said.
Over the years its role evolved beyond fishing by supporting many aspects of local life including providing a volunteer marine patrol and rescue service.
The club has held a number of open days recently to inform and involve people in its activities including kayaking, instruction on water safety, the use of fishing rods and bait supplied by the club, organised walks and a community barbecue to increase the club's reach to younger generations.
In its submission to the council the BCRC said the club has always operated on a 'user pays' basis at no cost to the ratepayer.
"Boatowners prefer to pay to use the BCRC boat ramp rather than the Cooks RIver boat ramp less than one-kilometre away which has been subject to complaints about hoon behavior and jet skis.
"They are willing to pay a user's fee to use our secure ramp and parking facilities so they can take their friends and family fishing without being harassed," the club stated.
The one-metre thick concrete slab where the clubhouse stood sits on a bed of compacted Bunnerong power station cinders ash which is hazardous material once exposed and will have to be removed by licensed operators at expense to Bayside ratepayers, will be costly to ratepayers.
As one member posted: "The Bayside Community Recreation Club holds a unique place within the local LGA, offering a sense of community and inclusivity that cannot be replicated elsewhere. It serves as a gathering place for a diverse range of individuals, including those from multicultural backgrounds and spanning multiple generations, all bonded by their shared love for fishing, kayaking, and boating. BCRC offers a platform and works with multiple other volunteer organisations including but not limited to multiple NDIS providers, SES and Marine Rescue NSW.
"As a volunteer-run establishment, it is imperative that efforts be made to preserve this club for the benefit of future generations."
A Bayside Council spokesperson said, "Council accepted an EOI from Volunteer Marine Rescue who already have a presence at the site.
"Council will now begin work on finalising its draft Muddy Creek masterplan that will open the waterfront area to the whole community. This will include unrestricted access to a paddle-craft launching facility and returning large areas of informal car parking to green space for all residents to enjoy. Council is also considering options to provide moored boat owners with convenient access to their boats."
