St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Small truck crashes into house at Bexley

May 21 2024 - 8:55am
more than 20 firefighters are on scene at the crash on the corner of Forest Road and Mimosa Street.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is working to release the driver of a small truck which has crashed into a house in Bexley, this morning.

