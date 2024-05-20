Small truck crashes into house at Bexley

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is working to release the driver of a small truck which has crashed into a house in Bexley, this morning.
Six appliances and more than 20 firefighters are on scene at the crash which occurred around 6.30am on the corner of Forest Road and Mimosa Street.
The truck has caused major structural damage to the house and live powerlines have been brought down.
Energy authorities have isolated the power.
The driver is conscious and crews are working to stabilise the structure to release him.
A family of four has been safely evacuated from the house with no injuries.
Traffic in both directions is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
NSW Police and NSW Ambulance are also on scene at the incident.
