St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New $3mil police station for Helensburgh

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 21 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new police station. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the new police station. Picture supplied

The state government has announced the plans and design for the new $3 million Helensburgh Police Station.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.