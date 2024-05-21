New $3mil police station for Helensburgh

The state government has announced the plans and design for the new $3 million Helensburgh Police Station.
The station will replace the existing demountable facility on Waratah Street and will accommodate up to eight officers on any shift. Previously, just three officers could be accommodated.
The demolition of the current police station is set to begin next month.
The project fulfils a 2023 election promise.
Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the modular design would manage and hold all the required operational policing equipment, provide secure parking for police vehicles and stand as a modern and permanent facility to replace the previous building that is no longer fit for purpose.
"A first response police vehicle will be stationed at the new site, providing 24/7 coverage of the area and a dedicated, highly visible resource," she said. "The region is also supported by specialist resources."
