Community service awards for passionate volunteers from Cronulla electorate

On the eve of National Volunteer Week (May 20-26), two passionate volunteers from the Cronulla electorate were announced as recipients of NSW Community Service Awards.
Gymea Bay's Maureen Clark and Kurnell's Nick Boes were nominated for the awards by Cronulla MP Mark Speakman for their dedicated service to the community.
Maureen Clark is a volunteer team leader at Dandelion Support Network where she has been part of its work to get donated clothing, furniture and other items to children and families in need since the organisation started more than 12 years ago.
Nick has been volunteering in the Kurnell community since he moved there in 1958, including as founder of the Adopt Our Historic Drive Campaign established to beautify and maintain Captain Cook Drive as a scenic tourist drive.
"Maureen and Nick have given a considerable amount of their own time to help make life better for people in the Shire and it is fitting that their service is recognised at a State level," Mr Speakman said.
"Maureen has a huge heart for people facing hardship and she been instrumental in the work of Dandelion Support Network, leading the team that gets items of clothing to children and families who need it.
"She has been an active supporter of Dandelion's fundraising, a great mentor of new volunteers and is highly valued by everyone at the organisation.
"About to celebrate his 96th birthday, Nick is a local treasure in Kurnell having been a volunteer for a range of causes, projects, and organisations for an incredible 66 years.
"He is highly respected and loved for his long list of work as a volunteer, including as member and captain of the then local bush fire brigade, leading the campaign to improve the look of Captain Cook Drive, and giving his time or money for students at Kurnell Public School.
"I congratulate Maureen and Nick on what they have done for our community, they are representative of many kind-hearted and spirited volunteers that have made our Shire what it is today," Mr Speakman said.
