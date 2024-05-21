St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community service awards for passionate volunteers from Cronulla electorate

May 21 2024 - 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maureen Clark being presented with a Cronulla Senior of the Year achievement award in March this year by Mark Speakman and Shadow Minister for Seniors Bronnie Taylor. Picture supplied
Maureen Clark being presented with a Cronulla Senior of the Year achievement award in March this year by Mark Speakman and Shadow Minister for Seniors Bronnie Taylor. Picture supplied

On the eve of National Volunteer Week (May 20-26), two passionate volunteers from the Cronulla electorate were announced as recipients of NSW Community Service Awards.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.