Luxury Cronulla apartment block Oasis wins two national housing awards

A luxury waterfront apartment development, on the edge of Gunnamatta Bay, has won developer-builder Bronxx two national housing awards.
The HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards were presented at the HIA National Conference in Cairns on May 16-18.
Bronxx's Oasis development at 11-13 Tonkin Street won awards for Australian Apartment Complex of the Year and Australian Apartment of the Year.
The development, which was completed in April 2023, comprises 11 three-bedroom apartments, covering up to 285 square metres of internal space.
Designed by Vic Lake Architects, the homes were priced between $5.5 million to $15 million when they went on the market.
Several of the two storey or full floor apartments feature pools, expansive wrap-around terraces overlooking the bay, as well as separate family and media rooms.
HIA said in its awards summary, "This luxurious waterfront apartment complex perfectly balances bayside living and city convenience.
"Each residence prioritises privacy and views by seamlessly incorporating vertical landscaping and natural greenery. Meticulously selected materials, including marine-grade windows and eco-conscious choices, ensure durability and longevity without compromise."
"Cutting-edge home automation and AI integration enhance comfort, and the generous layout creates an open, airy interior.
"Judges commented on exceptional attention to detail and workmanship. Stating the visual, street and market appeal was second to none. With direct beach and jetty access, the occupants can enjoy tranquillity, beauty, and the joys of coastal living in a sophisticated package.
HIA said the winning apartment was "a penthouse with 360-degree views of the water, city and national park, with a six-metre pool surrounded by outdoor seating, a kitchen and bar creating a perfect entertaining space".
"The spacious interior includes open-plan living, a chef's kitchen, a master bedroom with bay views, and two ensuite bedrooms with private terraced balconies, impressing our judges.
"Passive design principles, double glazing, and cutting-edge home automation ensure year-round comfort. The building's lush privacy landscaping, luxurious finishes, and sustainable choices showcase a commitment to quality and the environment.
"With direct beach and jetty access, it's an exceptional coastal haven."
