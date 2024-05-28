Old treasures for sale and appraisal at shire fair on long weekend

More than 50 tables laden with retro, odd and unusual items will be in place for the Rotary Vintage & Collectable Fair at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Sunday June 9, during the King's Birthday long weekend.
Thirty-five antique dealers will display collections at the event, which has been a major fund-raiser for Sutherland Rotary for many years. Proceeds go to local charities.
There will be gold and silver estate jewellery, clothing, porcelain ceramics, silverware, vintage toys, model cars, dolls, buttons, Badges& retro china, linen, coins, military regalia, 50's and 60's records and thousands of books.
People can also bring along their own family treasures to find out how much they are worth.
Licensed valuer Ken Buxton, who was on radio 2UE for more than 20 years and is now semi-retired but in demand for antique and collectable fairs, will give on-the-spot valuations, with a fee of $5 per item.
Mr Buxton will buy suitable antiques and collectables and 1970s and 1980s records.
"There used to be an antiques shop in every suburb, but its now done at this type of event," he said.
"Last time I was at the Sutherland fair, I did 70-80 valuations.
"It's like a box of chocolates - you never know what you will find, but something pretty significant usually turns up on the day."
Admission to the fair is an old-fashioned $6, and children with an adult are free.
Barista coffee and hot food will be available.
The fair will operate from 9am to 4pm.
More information: Visit sutherlandrotary.org.au or call 0499 160 844.
