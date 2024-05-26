St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Artist Simon McGrath finds beauty in our old buildings - solo exhibition at Hazelhurst

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 26 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McGrath with his painting of K.S. Johnny's Bakery, in East Parade, Sutherland, which will be part of his exhibition at Hazelhurst. Picture by Chris Lane
Simon McGrath with his painting of K.S. Johnny's Bakery, in East Parade, Sutherland, which will be part of his exhibition at Hazelhurst. Picture by Chris Lane

Loftus artist Simon McGrath says his first solo exhibition at Hazelhurst Regional Gallery features "everyday buildings we all know, but whose beauty we might not appreciate until it's presented in an artwork".

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.