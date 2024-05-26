Artist Simon McGrath finds beauty in our old buildings - solo exhibition at Hazelhurst

Loftus artist Simon McGrath says his first solo exhibition at Hazelhurst Regional Gallery features "everyday buildings we all know, but whose beauty we might not appreciate until it's presented in an artwork".
The 28 paintings he has chosen for his exhibition, from May 31 to June 18, include old shops, a post office and workshops.
K.S. Johnny's Bakery, in East Parade, Sutherland, is among his subjects. So, too, are an old supermarket in Gymea, liquor shop at Loftus and hot bread shop and former newsagency at Jannali.
Ted Cary's former butcher shop at Como is another.
"McGrath explores the elements that make up the urban scenes that so keenly draw his attention," Hazelhurst says.
"His artworks are constructed from multiple panels, each representing a different element or perspective that interests him about that place.
"McGrath's work explores how a strong connection to place informs identity. Many of the paintings feature buildings from around the Sutherland Shire, where he currently lives, and buildings in the Marrickville area, where he lived previously."
"McGrath's compositions skillfully juxtapose building facades with other ubiquitous elements, such as street signs, road safety signs, and graffiti-covered objects."
The artist told the Leader the beauty of the buildings hit home when he walked locally during the pandemic, "when we couldn't go anywhere else".
"I thought, 'Hang on, there are all these beautiful buildings that we have'. There's an aesthetic in each of them, even if it's just a wall.
"Even though I hate graffiti in real life, I include it in my paintings because it is a level of grunginess we are confronted with every day. The same for street signs - you can't ignore them."
