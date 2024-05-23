Grab a bargain burger on National Burger Day

Who hasn't had a burger craving? Perhaps if you're a vegetarian. But for those who don't mind devouring a messy bun with the lot - or simply with classic cheese, there is an upcoming event that is for you.
May 28 is officially National Burger Day. There is pretty much a national day for everything. But this one's on the lip-smacking side.
To celebrate, Burger Point at Bay Central Woolooware is preparing a line-up of its gourmet cheeseburgers for only $7 for the day.
The limit is two per person and only available through the Burger Point app or in store.
