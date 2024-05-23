St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

Grab a bargain burger on National Burger Day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grab a $7 cheeseburger on National Burger Day (May 28) at Burger Point, Bay Central Woolooware. Picture supplied
Grab a $7 cheeseburger on National Burger Day (May 28) at Burger Point, Bay Central Woolooware. Picture supplied

Who hasn't had a burger craving? Perhaps if you're a vegetarian. But for those who don't mind devouring a messy bun with the lot - or simply with classic cheese, there is an upcoming event that is for you.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.