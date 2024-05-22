Award for expanding students' career horizons

Encouraging students to chase successful work placements and post-school achievement has paid off for a Bethany College Hurstville educator.
Vocational Education and Training (VET) and External Pathways Coordinator Cassie Bartels won Education Partner of the Year - Sydney Catholic Schools at the Partners in Excellence Awards.
Her outstanding contributions to VET work placement programs led to the gold win.
Ms Bartels inspires students to consider 'non-traditional' pathways to success, as she followed before she joined Bethany College. She discovered a passion for teaching through extensive industry experience working in hospitality - in cafes and restaurants.
"I aim to prepare students for their chosen pathways by providing them with real-life scenarios and practical skills," she said. "Work placement is a transformative experience for many students, offering them a unique glimpse into their desired industries."
The educator directs three VET subjects at Bethany College including Business Services, Hospitality and Entertainment. She also facilitates additional VET courses available through three SCS Trade Training Centres and external partnerships with TAFE NSW.
Bethany, an all-girls' school at Hurstville, has a strong VET program. "Our programs offer students not just experience that looks fantastic on a resume, but more importantly qualifications alongside their HSC," Ms Bartels said.
"While on their work placement, some students receive job offers to start part-time or post-graduation. This largely due to the experience they've gained in the classroom and through our system's strong industry connections."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.