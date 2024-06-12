Staff and residents are mad about their tea

St Vincent's Care Services Heathcote hosted a Mad Hatter's tea party on June 12, with residents in the retirement living village and aged care home supporting a worthy cause.
About 120 guests enjoyed a morning tea, which included a round of games and raffles, with all funds raised going toward the Cancer Council.
It was for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, and Cancer Council Australia is its most popular fundraising event and the largest, most successful event of its kind in Australia.
Money raised goes towards research, prevention and support services for people affected by cancer.
St Vincent's hosts the event each year at John Paul Village.
