Judges praise Georges River Local Business Awards finalists

The countdown has started until the winners of the Georges River Local Business Awards are announced at a gala presentation to be held at Southern Sydney Event Centre.
It is a tight race, according to Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe.
"Our judges are always impressed by the high standard of the Georges River Local Business Awards finalists," he said.
"This year is no exception and our judges have said it has been more difficult than ever to separate this year's awards contenders and determine winners in each category."
Mr Loe said that the high quality of the Georges River finalists came as no surprise.
"After more than 30 years of running the Local Business Awards, I know that businesses in the Georges River area are adaptable and hard-working.
"They always put their best foot forward and ensure that their customers receive outstanding products and service.
"That is why it is also unsurprising that the Georges River community throws its support behind those businesses both during the awards period and throughout the year.
"While there can only be one winner in each category, as far as I am concerned every finalist is a winner."
Mr Loe called on the Georges River community to recognise the generosity of the Awards' major sponsors, NOVA Employment, Georges River Council and supports sponsors, White Key Marketing, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL, Club Central Hurstville.
"Without their support, this program would simply not be possible," he said.
This year's category winners will be announced at Georges River Local Business Awards presentation evening on Wednesday, July 3 2024 at Southern Sydney Event Centre.
"The presentation features wonderful entertainment, with local dignitaries in attendance, but the real stars of the show are the finalists and winners," Mr Loe said.
"As always, St George & Sutherland Leader editorial staff will cover the event, with a special feature that lists all the winners as well as pictures from the night, to be published the following week.
For more information about the Local Business Awards, call Precedent Productions on 8577 5060 or visit www.thebusinessawards.com.
