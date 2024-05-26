St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Oatley Juniors put on a show

John Veage
By John Veage
May 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Oatley u8s take on the Norths Pirates at Riverwood Park
The Oatley u8s take on the Norths Pirates at Riverwood Park

There are lots of challenges facing the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies as they struggle to compete on the world stage but the long-term future of rugby union in Australia lies in many hands.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.