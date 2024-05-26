Oatley Juniors put on a show

There are lots of challenges facing the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies as they struggle to compete on the world stage but the long-term future of rugby union in Australia lies in many hands.
The future lays in cultivating the game at the grassroots junior level and the next generation was on display at Riverwood Park .
Hosted by Oatley Rugby Club, hundreds of mini players aged from 5 to 9 years strutted their stuff with smiles on their faces and an energy that exhibited a real passion for being out on the field with their mates.
Supported by hard working coaches and other volunteers and cheered on by proud parents and playing modified rules appropriate to their age, it is estimated that around 900 tries were scored on the day.
Oatley's Minis Co-ordinator said it was a great day .
"Certainly there was a future Wallaby or two amongst all the smiling faces out there and we always have room for more youngsters to join in."
For information about mini rugby: 0419 252 740.
