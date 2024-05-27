Hibbert's Australian Schools tennis title

Cronulla High School's Jy Hibbert and his Team NSW have won the Jack Pizzey Cup becoming the national school's tennis champions for secondary schools.
17 yr old Jy and his team mates were crowned Australian Champions in Hobart after the May 4-11 tournament.
The Australian Schools Tennis Challenge hosted by Tennis Australia has been the premier secondary school team tennis event in the country since 1996. This event provides an opportunity for the best secondary school teams to come together to play each other and celebrate their achievements on a national stage.
The NSW team went undefeated against all the other Australian States and Territories having a tough battle in the state of origin against QLD winning 10 to 8.
During the All Schools Tennis Nationals they also run the Australia Cup-an individual tennis tournament.
Out of the 64 player boys draw, Jy made it all the way through to semi finals, losing in a tight battle in a tie break against the number 1 Queensland seed.
To finish off a great week, Jy was also named in the U/18 All Australian Team.
Earlier this year Jy also represented Cronulla High School at the Sydney East Regional Tennis Championships that were held at Rockdale and did not drop a game into the final, which he went onto win to be crowned the Open Boys Sydney East Tennis Champion.
He is a star on the rise and also won Gold in the Open Boys Singles at March's NSW CHSSA Championships.
