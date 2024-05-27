St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Hibbert's Australian Schools tennis title

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 27 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 10:53am
Cronulla High School's Jy Hibbert and his NSW team-mates have won the Australian Schools Tennis Challenge in Hobart earlier this month. Picture Dermot Carlin
Cronulla High School's Jy Hibbert and his Team NSW have won the Jack Pizzey Cup becoming the national school's tennis champions for secondary schools.

