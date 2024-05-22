St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cost of a Bayside Council demerger estimated at $33 million to $50 million

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 22 2024 - 10:05am
The cost for demerging Bayside Council and re-establishing the two former councils of Rockdale and Botany could be between $33 million to $50 million.

