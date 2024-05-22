Cost of a Bayside Council demerger estimated at $33 million to $50 million

The cost for demerging Bayside Council and re-establishing the two former councils of Rockdale and Botany could be between $33 million to $50 million.
This would include the cost to refurbish the Mascot Administration Centre of $6.5 million to $8.5 million.
Bayside Council resolved at its March meeting to undertake a desktop business case, examining the potential for Bayside to de-merge.
"While the financial analysis presented in this report has been completed within a very short space of time, it does present an accurate and well thought through forecast for the two councils post demerger," a report by Bayside General Manager, Meredith Wallace said.
Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, the former Mayor of Botany Bay Council, has said forced amalgamation of councils was a failed and expensive experiment.
Amendments to the Local Government Act have been introduced to Parliament in February to provide a new legal pathway for NSW councils seeking to de-amalgamate.
Under the changes, councils wishing to de-amalgamate must develop a robust business case and undertake community consultation.
On receipt from a Council, the Minister must forward a business case to the NSW Local Government Boundaries Commission for an independent review.
The Minister may then approve a constitutional referendum with a compulsory vote, which would require majority support from local electors to proceed with a de-amalgamation.
In estimating the costs, the theoretical performance of Rockdale and Botany has been projected forward to 2025/2026 using the actual financial performance of both councils in 2013/2014.
The business case included costs based on the location of the service, corporate service costs and number of rateable properties.
"The name 'Bayside Council' is assumed to be retained, replacing Rockdale Council, to eliminate rebranding costs and better reflect the area," the report stated.
"Botany's name would be re-established and ratepayers would fund the cost of returning to their earlier brand."
The breakdown of transition costs to establish the two councils were:
Botany Council rebranding $1.5 million.
Governance and legal costs $3 million to $7million.
Organisation and corporate planning $4 million.
Workforce resourcing $7 million.
Establishment of administrative building $6.5 million to $8.5 million.
IT infrastructure establishment $5 million to $10 million.
Creation of two enterprise resource planning software platforms $4 million to $6 million.
IT implementation $1 million to $3 million.
Other systems migration and support services $1 million to $3 million.
"Increased audit costs have been primarily attributed to Botany. Redistribution of the Sydney Airport (SACL) funds has not yet been considered. At amalgamation the revenue share was distributed Botany (55 per cent) and Rockdale (45 per cent).
"It is important to note that rate harmonisation has impacted the starting rate base for the two new councils. Rockdale has been artificially suppressed, while Botany has increased during the harmonisation phase (2021 to the present), giving it a stronger and more sustainable rate base.
"For modelling purposes, it has been assumed that the future councils will adopt these inherited rate levels beyond the demerger.
"There are also other costs to be investigated as the impact of spending $33M to $50M will have ongoing impacts to the available cash for future projects."
"In summary, the desktop business case forecast demonstrates that both councils can achieve a small operating surplus three years after the de-amalgamation, once the one-off transition costs have been acquitted. "
"Further detailed work to refine the operational budgets of the two new councils, including allocation of the substantial funds held in reserve and re-phasing of the capital program will be required to achieve a more accurate forecast for the years post de-amalgamation."
