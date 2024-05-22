Call to update Bardwell Valley's Prime Ministers' Walk

Bayside Council is being asked to update the Prime Ministers' Walk in the Bardwell Valley Parklands.
The Prime Ministers Walk goes from Bexley Road to the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre and features plaques containing information of Prime Ministers strategically placed along its pathway.
It was officially opened in September,2001 as part of the Centenary of Federation with funding from the Federal Government's Federation Community Projects grant.
The last plaque is that for John Howard who was Prime Minister from 11 March 1996 to 3 December 2007.
The council installed more plaques for Prime Ministers Rudd, Gillard and Abbott.
However these were later removed by the council due to vandalism and no further plaques have been added.
At the time the council confirmed with the funding body that the walk was originally intended to celebrate the Prime Ministers of the first 100 years of Federation.
"Accordingly, Council removed the three plaques for Prime Ministers' Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard and Tony Abbott as these were the ones most frequently damaged," a council report said.
"Council may now wish to expand on the original project."
A Notice of Motion at tonight's Bayside Council meeting calls the reactivation of program of past Prime Minister Plaque Placement along the Prime Ministers' Walk
Many residents have asked why the more recent Prime Ministers were removed and why more current Prime Ministers have not been added to the plaques along the walk.
The council will be asked to seek suitable funding for reactivation of this program, similar to that provided by the Federal Government for the existing plaques.
