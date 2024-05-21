Tax cuts vital relief for Barton families Advertising Feature

Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney with local nurses and midwives. From July 1, a healthcare worker on $76,000 will get a tax cut of $1579. Picture supplied

Many in the community have been doing it tough. The cost of living is putting pressure on Australians' family budgets.

On May 14, the Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the 2024 Budget, and cost of living relief was the number one priority.

"So many residents have spoken to me about the stress they're under to make ends meet. The Government have heard you and we're working hard to deliver the relief you need," said Linda Burney, Federal Member for Barton.

From July 1 this year, the Albanese Labor Government will deliver a tax cut for every Australian taxpayer.



In the electorate of Barton 86,000 people - every single taxpayer - will receive a tax cut under Labor's plan, and on average they will be $1527 better off. Of them, 73,000 people will receive a bigger tax cut than under Stage 3 tax cuts.

"We have found a way to deliver fairer tax cuts to more people, and they will ensure hard-working Australians keep more of the wages they earn," Ms Burney said.



"These tax cuts will deliver relief without adding to inflationary pressures or burdening the budget."

Healthcare workers, teachers, and truck drivers are some of the most likely to benefit with more than 95 per cent of those taxpayers getting a bigger tax cut.

Karen Gage, a midwife at a local hospital said that the cuts will go a long way for her and her coworkers.

"I will be better off about $1800 a year after July 1. The nurses and midwives I work with are looking forward to some relief to make it easier to keep up with bills and the cost of living," Ms Gage said.



"It's good that the Government is listening and taking action."

Tax cuts are the central part of the Government's economic plan. The plan also includes getting wages moving again, bringing inflation under control and driving fairer prices for Australian consumers.

The Government is providing $3.5 billion in energy bill relief for all Australian households and one million eligible small businesses. That's $300 for every Australian household.

The 2024 Budget will also wipe $3 billion of student debt for over 3 million Australians - over 21,000 in Barton. A Commonwealth Prac Payment of $319.50 a week will help future nurses, teachers and social workers get through their practical placements.

"This budget is about the two things that have driven our Government for two years - acting on cost of living and building a brighter future," Ms Burney said.