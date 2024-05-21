A trusted pillar of support for the local community Advertising Feature

Gymea Community Aid and Information Service (GCAIS) provides a range of essential services and programs. Picture supplied

For nearly half a century, Gymea Community Aid and Information Service (GCAIS) has been a beacon of support and empowerment for the local community.

Since its inception, it has been committed to providing essential services and programs tailored to the diverse needs of its members.



General manager Joanne Cracknell said at the heart of GCAIS are its various programs designed to uplift and support individuals from all walks of life.



"One standout initiative is the driving program, offering subsidised driving lessons and assistance with exam fees for migrants, facilitating their integration into society and improving their mobility and employment opportunities," Joanne said.



"Additionally, the organisation offers swimming programs for adults at both the Sutherland Leisure Centre and Hurstville Aquatic Centre, promoting fitness and wellbeing within multicultural communities.



"For those looking to improve their language skills, we provide English classes for adults, ensuring linguistic proficiency and fostering communication."



The Multicultural Women's Group serves as a hub for connection and empowerment, while Zumba classes add a fun and energetic dimension to the organisation's offerings.



Moreover, GCAIS provides invaluable services such as form-filling assistance and free migration advice, addressing practical needs and offering guidance through bureaucratic processes.



A key aspect that distinguishes Gymea Community Aid and Information Service is its team of bilingual volunteers and workers. This linguistic diversity facilitates seamless communication and understanding, enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of its programs.



The organisation was established in 1975 by a group of local residents who wanted to support their ageing and frail neighbours. The Settlement and Multicultural Service commenced in 1988 in response to the increasing number of migrants in Sutherland Shire.

"What sets GCAIS apart is its longevity and dedication to serving the community. With some programs running for decades, the organisation has become a trusted pillar of support for generations of residents," Joanne said. "Furthermore, its commitment to inclusivity is evident through free access to programs for domestic violence survivors and connections to other local services, ensuring no one is left behind.



"In essence, GCAIS is more than just a service provider; it is a lifeline for many individuals seeking support, connection, and empowerment. As it continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the community, its impact will undoubtedly endure for generations to come."

GCAIS has been successful in their tender for the Settlement Engagement and Transitions Program. This funding round was extremely competitive and GCAIS had to apply as a stand-alone organisation which was different to previous years where they were a part of a larger conglomerate.



Through canvassing key stakeholders and with a reputation of high, quality delivery and programs, this tender was successful ensuring the Settlement and Multicultural Service remains serving Sutherland Shire for at least the next three years.



Visit gymeacommunityaid.org.au and go to the What's On page to see the current programs available. You can also drop in to the office at 39 Gymea Bay Rd, Gymea from Monday to Friday between 9.30am-4pm.