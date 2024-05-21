House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Abounding with high-quality finishes and volumes of space, this home is ideal for a large or growing family.
Liam Tsaprazis from McGrath Sans Souci said the property offers resort style living.
"The captivating exterior boasts a covered alfresco setting and a sunlit swimming pool framed by beautifully landscaped gardens," Liam said.
"It is perfect for entertaining family and friends."
Flawlessly crafted interiors showcase generous living and dining zones that are superbly enhanced by high raked ceilings.
This luxurious home also features an impressive gas equipped island kitchen with a butler's pantry, five comfortable bedrooms fitted with built/walk-in wardrobes plus a total of three quality bathrooms including a lavish full main and en suite.
Extras include air-conditioning, an abundance of storage, a double lock-up garage, extra driveway parking as well as a home security system.
"Kogarah is a very attractive suburb for buyers as it is located within close proximity to great local schools, parklands, St George Hospital and beaches. It also provides the social aspect with excellent local cafes," Liam said. "This well-designed home suits large families due to the size and single level nature of the home, it also has multiple living areas, which is extremely appealing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.