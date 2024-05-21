$3 million upgrade for Kirrawee Maccas to 'improve customer experience'

McDonald's Kirrawee is to undergo a $3 million upgrade, with plans for more seating, new order kiosks, amenities and playground equipment and increased parking.
A development application (DA), lodged for the fast-food-restaurant on Princes Highway said the proposed changes "will not only improve the overall visual aesthetic of the site, but also aims to improve the customer experience creating a more efficient and user-oriented operation to visit, as well as providing an improved environment for workers at the store".
Internal seating would be increased from 90 to 104, while external seating would be reduced from 27 to 16, the play area floor finish replaced and new equipment introduced.
Four new order kiosks are proposed in the reconfigured front-of-house.
The back-of-house would be reconfigured to include a new crew room, kitchen storage area, manager room, beverage cell, serveries and amenities.
The DA proposed partial reconfiguration of the parking area, resulting in 42 parking spaces, as well as two waiting bays and five bike spaces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.