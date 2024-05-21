St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
$3 million upgrade for Kirrawee Maccas to 'improve customer experience'

By Murray Trembath
May 22 2024 - 7:37am
McDonald's Kirrawee. Picture by Chris Lane
McDonald's Kirrawee is to undergo a $3 million upgrade, with plans for more seating, new order kiosks, amenities and playground equipment and increased parking.

