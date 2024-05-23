Residents despair over 'council inaction' on parking and traffic issues around Flour bakery-cafe

Sid Ford is happy to have the popular new Flour bakery-cafe opposite his home at Caringbah South, but has let fly at the council for "seven months of inaction" in addressing parking and traffic problems affecting nearby residents.
Mr Ford sent the Leader a copy of the letter he has written to Sutherland Shire Council and asked that it be published under the heading "Residents in despair".
"Since last October we contacted council hundreds of times about gouged, damaged dangerous verge due to excessive parking demands, dangerous roads, driveway safety etc," he wrote."
"It's time for action. Despite a plethora of requests, formal complaints to council (including to the mayor, deputy mayor, councillors, and media) for a pedestrian crossing, traffic calming, extension of yellow lines to create safe exit from residential driveways, and concreting a strip along the verge...since October, the council has been paralysed.
"No action! Crickets! Weasel words! Hiding behind 'policy', 'process' and "rules', "red tape", "escalation'...translate to 'too hard basket'.
"We, the residents have been ignored, 'massaged by vague promises'.' How hard can it be? Surely someone (anyone) is senior and competent enough to make a decision and improve the safety and living conditions of residents.
"Not one of these requests is outrageous. All are common sense; low cost; practical solutions to restore our community. The onus is on the council to be proactive! It has been seven months. Seven months!"
The council provided the following response to the Leader:
"Sutherland Shire Council's Traffic Engineers continue to undertake detailed assessment of traffic conditions surrounding a commercial premises on Willarong Road, Caringbah South, to determine the need for changes to existing parking controls and traffic infrastructure.
"Information drawn from the multiple site visits which have been made by staff in recent months as well as vehicle surveys, pedestrian counts, and examination of crash incidents will inform any proposed changes to parking facilities and roadways surrounding this premises.
"Council is preparing to undertake a process of community consultation to gather community feedback on a number of changes which have been suggested, with this feedback as well as the extensive correspondence Council has received on this issue to be incorporated into any planned changes. A report will then be submitted to the Sutherland Traffic and Traffic Safety Committee for consideration before going to Council for adoption.
"Should the outcome of this process recommend the introduction of additional concrete kerbs or paved surfaces to address additional demands for parking at this site, these works will then be incorporated into Council's program of planned works based on priority.
"While this work is underway, Council's Roads and Traffic Officers are also conducting regular patrols at this location to ensure motorists are parking in a safe and lawful manner, as well as responding promptly to individual requests to address safety and parking compliance issues.
"While Council acknowledges the concerns raised by some neighbouring residents about the progress of Council's efforts to address this issue, it is vital that all changes to traffic control measures rely on accurate data and are undertaken in an informed manner to ensure any works undertaken do not have any unintended impact on the safety of our community.
"Council wishes to thank all stakeholders for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving this issue, and ask that all affected residents continue to respect the staff tasked with undertaking this project."
