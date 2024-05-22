10 miles an hour speed limit imposed when Tom Uglys Bridge opened 95 years ago

The safety of toll collectors from fast-moving vehicles was a major concern when Tom Uglys Bridge opened 95 years ago this month (May 11, 1929).
A speed limit of ten miles an hour (16km/h) was imposed.
The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate, which was launched in the same year, said the N.R.M.A. considered the speed limit ridiculous, but Sutherland Council was empowered to enforce the regulation and was prosecuting offenders.
On April 25, 1930, the Advocate carried a report with the heading: Safety Of Toll Collectors - Speed limit On Bridge:
"Again motorists are warned of the existence of a regulation under which traffic across Georges River Bridge, at Tom Uglys Point, is legally limited to ten miles an hour.
"While ridiculing such a low limit, and suggesting that a strict observance of the law would result in dangerous confusion and congestion at most week-ends, the N.R.M.A. points out that the regulation empowers officers of the Sutherland Shire Council to take proceedings against any motorist going at more than a second gear pace.
"Accordingly, motorists passing over the bridge are advised to err on the side of caution, as several prosecutions have been authorised by the Shire Council."
On August 8, 1930, the Advocate reported on prosecutions under the heading, Georges River Bridge - Speedy Motorists Fined:
"The Sutherland Shire Council recently instituted proceedings against several motorists for exceeding the speed limit of ten miles an hour when passing the toll collectors.
"At the Kogarah Court last Thursday, convictions were obtained in each case, and fines inflicted with costs and witnesses' expenses.
"Mr L. Gannon appeared for one defendant, and argued that the council had no power to limit the speed across the bridge. The magistrate held that the contrary was the case.
"This is the second occasion on which Mr. Gannon has raised this point, but in each case without success."
