How one school turned its literacy results around

Teaching students how to write seems like basic practice, but getting them to decode complex sentences, is a whole new chapter altogether.
But it's one that is tightly aligned with explicit teaching methods - and schools are seeing the fruits of their labour.
At Georges River College - Hurstville Campus, a program that helps students break down and pull apart what they see, is having good results.
Teachers utilise a Literacy in Subject Areas (LISA) program, so students can feel more confident in tackling difficult terminology, across whatever subject they study.
The program enables greater collaboration among teachers - not only those who teach English. Teachers of all subjects encourage student to question why they are writing, then they write in groups, or independently, in what's called the Literacy Teaching and Learning Cycle.
In 2021, the school engaged an expert in secondary school literacy, Trish Weekes, to run the program. Dr Weekes said the idea was to get teachers to work together, to write examples they can model to students.
"For example, science teachers create scientific reports, PDHPE teachers write about the risks of dangerous driving, geography teachers write descriptions of landscapes and technologies teachers evaluate the functionality of timber designs. Then students practice writing these texts together," she said.
Campus Principal Kathy Klados said strong literacy skills were essential for students to fully engage with all subjects. She said it was another way schools were getting back to a "business as usual" approach, which she said was part of everyday classroom practice.
In a school where there are many students who come from non-English backgrounds, Ms Klados said the program had become a "masterstroke", and the school's NAPLAN results prove it.
"The results have been encouraging," she said. "The campus excelled in literacy for value added to student learning in 2023 as well as reporting Year 9 students performing above state average in NAPLAN."
Teachers also have thrived on seeing their work play out. "Teachers have reported that they feel more confident to teach writing and they are seeing students grow in confidence and expertise as writers in individual subjects," Ms Klados said.
