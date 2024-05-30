School P&C lobbies for more air conditioned classrooms

Parents of Kirrawee High School have organised a fundraiser being held on May 31, to fund more air conditioners in classrooms.
The P&C is raising money for the event through its Comedy for a Cause Raffle. P&C President Rania Saunders said although large indoor areas of the school including the library were prioritised, the majority of classrooms were not air conditioned.
"We still need a lot. It will help regulate the learning environment," she said. "We want to provide a comfortable learning environment that will enhance learning. Some people might see it as a luxury but the [brick] rooms are either very cold or hot. We have more than 1000 students at the school."
Ms Saunders says she hopes to meet with the local MP. "I am planning to take other agenda items to the table and this will be one of them," she said.
She said many small businesses generously donated prizes towards the event, which starts at 6.30pm. There is a total prize pool of more than $5500. The raffle, which is now open, will be drawn on June 3.
Prizes include:
