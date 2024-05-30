St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Schools

School P&C lobbies for more air conditioned classrooms

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 30 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Kirrawee High School P&C President Rania Saunders ahead of a fundraiser that aims to raise money for more air conditioners in classrooms. Picture by Chris Lane
Parents of Kirrawee High School have organised a fundraiser being held on May 31, to fund more air conditioners in classrooms.

