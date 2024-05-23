Supporting an ageing population

Three decades of providing aged care services in Sutherland Shire was celebrated this month.
Southcare (Aged and Extended Care Services) at Sutherland Hospital provides health care to the elderly.
Its 30th anniversary honoured its founder, the late Dr George Stathers, by renaming the centre Southcare: The George Stathers Building. Dr Stathers' vision remains strong, with Southcare providing continuous care to patients who are being discharged from hospital to their home.
In late 1993 following the amalgamation of existing aged care teams and programs into a 'one stop shop in aged care' for patients, carers and service providers, the service, known as Southcare began operating.
Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 data reveals 13.5 per cent of the Sutherland Shire's population is older than the age of 70. Professor Peter Gonski, the Director of Aged Care and Rehabilitation at Sutherland Hospital and SESLHD, says Southcare provides a well-developed and integrated aged care service that meets the needs of the elderly population.
"Our aim is to assist community members to remain independent and in their homes for as long as possible," Professor Gonski said. "In achieving this, we have established a range of services that have a major focus on care at home and in community locations, with carer support and dementia services also priorities."
He says providing aged care services is a team effort with non-government services, aged care residential facilities and general practitioners.
"Medical diagnosis of conditions is extremely important, as management of confusion and falls are the two most common medical problems of the elderly population," Professor Gonski said. "Functional assessment of the patient, usually best performed in the person's home, is critical to improving independence.
"Aged care workers are highly skilled in assessments and work with patients and their families to optimise better health and accommodation issues. The role of aged care services is to promote good health, optimise function, but most of all maximise quality of life. Carers are absolutely integral to this and are assisted by the services to give elderly people the quality healthcare they certainly deserve."
