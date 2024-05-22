Boy, 16, charged over death of teenage girl in boating accident at Grays Point

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over a fatal boating accident at Grays Point on Australia Day.
Darcy Davey-Sutherland, 16, died in hospital after being seriously injured when two boats collided.
Police have issued a court attendance to the operator of the other boat, alleging he operated it negligently, causing death.
A police statement on Wednesday said, "About 10:15am on Friday 26 January 2024, emergency services were called to Swallow Rock, Grays Point, following reports two small aluminium vessels - a Anglapro runabout and a Quintrex Dart runabout - had collided.
"A 16-year-old girl was ejected from the Quintrex Dart runabout and pulled from the water. She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital, where she died.
"The operators of the two runabouts - two teenage boys, both aged 16 - were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Officers attached to Marine Area Command established Strike Force Turnbridge to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Following extensive inquiries, the 16-year-old boy operating the Anglapro runabout was issued a court attendance notice for operate recreational vessel negligently causing death.
"He is due to appear before a children's court on Thursday June 20."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.