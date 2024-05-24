Hoyts Cronulla to screen young shire activist's film on climate and plastic pollution

Hoyts Cronulla will have special screenings of a film on climate change and plastic pollution by young Sutherland Shire environmental activist Kal Glanznig.
Glanznig, 23, who was the shire's 2023 Environmental Citizen of the Year, co-founded Plastic Free Cronulla and was a delegate to the United Nations' COP27 & COP28.
To make the film, titled Rising Up, he "travelled to the frontlines of the climate and plastic crisis, including Tuvalu, Samoa, Bali and across Australia, to uncover the solutions of how we can all rise up and take action".
The screenings on Friday June 7 and Sunday June 9 will coincide with World Ocean Day.
Each will be followed by a Q&A session with Glanznig, surfing record breaker Blake Johnston, the 2024 shire Environmental Citizen of the Year, and Cronulla filmmaker Joel Bryant, 23, who produced Rising Up.
Interviewees include young environmental leaders:
Business, community and political leaders who were interviewed include Warringah MP Zali Steggall, Seabin founder Pete Celingski and Sungai Watch co-founder Sam Bencheghib.
Glanznig said studies had found that over three-quarters of young Australians aged 16-25 years were concerned about climate change and two-thirds believed their concerns were having a negative impact on their mental health (Orygen, 2023).
"Rising Up is a journey uncovering the human stories of the greatest crises we face and finding solutions we can all do to roll up our sleeves and take action," he said.
Glanznig said Take 3 for the Sea was helping with distribution of educational content from the film into schools across the world.
"There are already 40,000 students signed up waiting to watch lessons based on Rising Up in their schools," he said.
Rising Up premiered at the Ocean Lovers Festival at Bondi to a sold out audience on March 23 and has since been screened at the Sydney Climate Action Week to another sold out audience at the Australian Museum.
Glanznig said he and his team were "excited to have some support of Hoyts Cronulla, to showcase this film locally and inspire hope among the community".
Screenings: Friday June 7, 6pm-8pm and Sunday June 9, 1pm- 3pm.
Limited tickets are available online for $15 at https://events.humanitix.com/rising-up-cronulla
