Green thumb gardener and his oasis

Proving you don't need to be able-bodied to take on an everyday hobby, Lenny Andrews proudly sits in his new garden oasis - a courtyard project he completed entirely on his own.
The 71-year-old has worked more jobs than years he has been alive - 75 to be exact. He was an undertaker, a short order cook in an electricity station on Dunk Island, a used car washer and detailer, among others. But this job has no doubt been the most rewarding.
It all started years earlier, when at age 43 while living in Cairns, in far north Queensland, Mr Andrews had nine strokes within two weeks. He was paralysed on his left side and could not speak. He was so frustrated with not being able use his arm properly, he asked his doctor to cut it off. Fortunately, the doctor refused. But Mr Andrews was told he wouldn't be able to regain full use of his arm and leg.
Mr Andrews lived independently for a while, joined a stroke support group and did the usual rounds of physiotherapy. Determined to keep improving, he started an exercise program, and after 16-hour days for four years, he was able to use his weakened arm and leg again, although he still favours his right, stronger hand.
At 60 Mr Andrews moved closer to his family, and became a resident of BUPA Sutherland in 2013, when the nursing home opened. He has lived there for longer than any other resident or staff member. It is there where he runs a mobility equipment service.
There's one philosophy he swears by, he said. His mother always told him, "if you want a helping hand you'll find one at the end of your arm". Preferring to do things independently rather than seeking help, Mr Andrews took up gardening in 2020.
He began by creating a garden in a courtyard at the nursing home. The area was at the time, rarely used by residents. There were no planting beds or deep soil, so he potted pots and wheeled in bags of soil on his lap from Bunnings. Some of the plants and recycled pots were donated, but Mr Andrews funded most of the garden. He says he doesn't know most of the names of the plants, but seeing residents enjoy the space is what gives him the greatest sense of achievement.
This once drab, blank canvas is now a thriving space for residents to have a place where they can relax. They enjoy the sunshine, meet for chat and watch the birds in the bird baths. Visitors arrive, sit and socialise.
Whether it's the fresh air or a boost of energy, Mr Andrews, once a heavy smoker, also lost 20 kilograms since he started the garden project. "The garden has given me everything," he said. "It keeps me fit, keeps me occupied, keeps me happy. The garden is cheap therapy...there is always something you can do."
