Telling video of reckless shire e-bike riders as council, police take action

Sutherland Shire Council officers have been working with police to address the reckless use of e-bikes and scooters in high-risk public places.
Despite their efforts, complaints from the public continue to be received by the Leader, councillors and MPs.
E-bikes have been seen weaving around shoppers in Bay Central Woolooware, while two e-scooter riders rode through the malls in Westfield Miranda about 7pm one night last week.
A video of two youths riding a "fat bike" at Woolooware on April 16 is further evidence of the type of behaviour causing community outrage.
The video shows the e-bike being ridden at speed along the footpath of Kingsway before crossing the road at traffic lights against a red signal and continuing along the footpath to a side street where the rider and pillion fall off.
Laughing, they climb back on, cross the side-street and keep going.
The council said it had been working closely with police "over several months to target the reckless use of e-bikes and e-scooters in high-risk public spaces".
"Council's Public Safety Officers have been taking part in regular joint patrols with NSW Police High Visibility and Bike Patrol Unit in identified problem areas such as Cronulla mall and the Esplanade in Cronulla to target those riding e-bikes and e-scooters in a manner that poses a risk to pedestrians," a spokesperson said.
"Council has also sought to increase community awareness of restrictions relating to the use of e-bikes and e-scooters through regulatory and advisory signage installed throughout areas like Cronulla mall where riding of bikes, including e-bikes and e-scooters is not permitted."
The spokesperson said other educational efforts included working with police on social media posts, sharing information with schools to include in their assemblies and newsletters and providing information on council and Transport for NSW websites.
"While council has limited powers to enforce road rules applying to e-bikes and e-scooters on public streets, work is continuing on the development of council's Road Safety Plan and Bike Plan."
Shire police commander Supt Craig Middleton said, "We continue to work closely with council and conduct education / enforcement campaigns when we can".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.