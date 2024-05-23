Oyster Bay Art & Craft Festival one of the shire's favourite community events

Nicole Southworth, who developed a love of visual art growing up in Sutherland Shire, is the featured artist at the Oyster Bay Art & Craft Festival this weekend (May 24-26).
The festival, which has been running since 1970, is one of the shire's favourite community events, with an art gallery and art and craft stalls combined with a live band, choir and dance performances, children's rides and food and drinks offerings.
Many of the works Nicole will exhibit are shire scenes.
Nicole was an established artist by the age of 19, with her oil paintings exhibited in prominent galleries in Sydney.
Her first solo exhibition was at the age of 21 in the eastern suburbs, and she has had many solo exhibitions since.
"I am predominantly a landscape oil painter, enjoying bush and coastal scenes," Nicole says.
"My landscapes are influenced by many past and present Australian landscape artists, as well as the impressionist and post-impressionist movements.
"Of particular interest to me, is the use of colour, light and movement in our unique Australian landscape - often the natural landscape but just as often with glimpses of the presence of urbanisation within the landscape".
Staff, students and parents work closely together to plan the festival each year.
The festival opens on the Friday night with entertainment, an auction and presentation of art and craft awards.
The rest of the weekend is filled with numerous art and craft stalls, rides and games for the children, a variety of entertainment as well as performances.
