Talent shines from both sides of the school stage

St Ursula's College Kingsgrove's Jacinta Drummond will experience the 2024 Sydney Catholic Schools Eisteddfod from two sides of the stage, thanks to her vocational and music skills.
Jacinta will also defend a 2023 title in the secondary band category of the Eisteddfod with an original song she wrote.
The singer and songwriter who is in Year 11, is an external Vocational Education and Training (VET) Entertainment student. When not performing in five Eisteddfod categories and defending consecutive first and second place wins at former Eisteddfods with her original material, Jacinta will help with backstage elements at the event. These include audio and stage management as part of a 20-hour work placement for her VET course.
Jacinta and her band placed first in the Stage 6 Advanced Rock Band category of the 2023 Eisteddfod. Aiming for a back-to-back win, they will perform an original composition she has arranged at Marist College Penshurst in June.
In 2022 at her first Eisteddfod, she debuted an original song she had penned, Somebody Like That, in the vocal solo category of the awards. Jacinta said she appreciated music's ability to create a connection between the performer, audience, and surrounding world.
"Music is a universal language," she said. "To write music which can transcend all boundaries and connect with so many different people is something I find truly amazing."
Jacinta has made the most of opportunities offered by Sydney Catholic Schools' creative and performing arts program, Arts HQ. These include a songwriting workshop, 10-minute musical, and performing with the Pacific Opera Choir.
"It has been an extremely rewarding experience to be a performing arts student at Sydney Catholic Schools," she said. "The skills I have gained in entertainment this term have been invaluable to my growth in the performing arts field. I hope to pursue it as a career in the near future."
The Sydney Catholic Schools Eisteddfod's primary and secondary rock bands will perform at Marist College Penshurst on June 13-14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.