Youth cafe hub turns 10: a decade of thriving potential

A decade of support for young people in Sutherland Shire was celebrated this month, with Project Youth marking the 10 year anniversary of a successful initiative.
Cafe Y at Menai is an inclusive social enterprise that supports young people in hospitality. It was established to provide employment, training and work placements to young people who are facing disadvantage including homelessness.
The cafe is open to the public, with staff serving coffee, cake, breakfast and lunch, including tasty poached eggs, halloumi and mushrooms on toast, and popular wraps. All profits support young people and provide solutions for community needs.
Since it opened, Cafe Y has supported 320 young people with trauma-informed wraparound services designed to eliminate barriers to training and employment opportunities. This includes direct employment for 35 individuals, industry training and job readiness for 280 young people, 10 traineeships, and more than 3000 hours of work placement shifts, all supported by 60 volunteers.
They learn the skills of cooking, front of house and being a barista. All placements are overseen by a manager. Cafe Y offers a fresh start, and the tools to secure a job and live independently. Former trainees have opened their own cafes, secured positions at hotels or in customer service.
Despite its loyal customer base, the success of the cafe is made possible through donations, corporate sponsors, businesses, and ongoing fundraising efforts. The revenue generated from sales does not fully cover the costs of the comprehensive supported employment pathways program. Support is vital for its survival.
"Cafe Y is more than just a place to get a great cup of coffee; it is a lifeline for young people who are striving to overcome immense challenges," Project Youth Chief Executive Officer Jodie Darge, said.
"Over the past decade, we have seen first-hand the transformative power of providing employment and support to young people. Our mission is to nourish the potential within every young person, and with the continued support of our community, we can make a lasting impact in the fight to end youth homelessness."
Supporters at the event included representatives from Club Menai, Shangri La, Zonta, Kurranalla, Rotary, Salvation Army, and the Waratah Foundation.
