Hues of blue for story time at this library

In the age of a heavy digital presence in schools, the simplicity of running your fingers along the page in a book still has its literary merits.
It's this basic, tactile act that is bringing a refreshing perspective on reading to tech-savyy classrooms.
At St Aloysius Catholic Primary School Cronulla, children are honing in on their love of books, in their quiet place where they can take a peaceful pit-stop from the four-walls of faster-paced learning.
The library has been a staple site that has had a stronghold in schools. It was recently the centrepiece for the annual National Simultaneous Storytime, where each year, children from across Australia simultaneously read a picture book that is written by an illustrated by an Australian author. This year the book was Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker. It was the Children's Book Council of Australia Picture Book of the Year award winner.
To build excitement, St Aloysius decorated its school library entirely in blue. The book is about a bird that loves the colour blue. Described as a moving story of longing and connection, the bird goes on a journey across the sea, sky and city, swooping and snatching vibrant treasures for his collection.
The school librarian at St Aloysius launched a colourful project to bring to life the essence of the book's scene. Students helped with the bright idea, collecting blue wrappers and plastics at recess and lunchtime, drawing attention to the importance of plastics and other waste that enter waterways, and to the plight of animals affected by plastics in their environment.
Some of the plastic waste used in the display was also collected from Cronulla beaches. The remainder of the display consists of up-cycled boxes, packaging and scrap library materials including empty cardboard rolls.
