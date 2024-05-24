Respiratory viruses are on the rise

NSW Health is strongly urging the community to stay up to date with vaccinations to protect themselves and others, as the flu season begins.
Respiratory viruses are rising across the state. The latest NSW Health Respiratory Surveillance Report shows influenza and COVID transmission in the community is increasing, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remains at high levels.
NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said more than 2000 people were diagnosed with influenza across NSW in the week ending May 11.
"We are now officially entering the influenza season, with cases expected to surge rapidly in the next six to eight weeks, so now is the time to book in for a flu vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones," Dr Chant said.
"This is a timely reminder for parents, as we are already seeing an increase in the number of young children becoming sick with the virus. The flu vaccine is readily available and free for those at higher risk of severe illness, including children aged six months to under five years.
"We are also seeing COVID-19 activity increase from low to moderate levels, and expect that COVID-19 will also continue to increase, so we are encouraging the community to make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
"With all three viruses in circulation, we also want to remind the community that symptomatic people should stay at home and wear a mask if they do need to go out. They should avoid visiting high-risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities."
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's Acting Director of Public Health, Anthea Katelaris, says it is "It is especially important that those who are most at risk of severe illness from flu and COVID-19, receive their vaccinations as soon as possible.
"it is important that everyone in the community thinks about whether they or others in their household need to book in for any vaccinations this winter to ensure our community remains safe throughout the flu season," Dr Katelaris said.
"I remind these groups of the importance of getting vaccinated. It will reduce the likelihood of you catching these viruses, as well as lower the chance of you needing to go to hospital if you do catch flu or COVID-19.
"Influenza is serious, but your yearly flu vaccine offers the best protection from getting really sick - and it is available now from your doctor or pharmacy. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if you are due for a booster."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.