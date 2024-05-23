Second round seeding of man-made oyster reefs in Botany Bay

A further 1.4 million juvenile Australian Flat Oysters are being added to new man-made shellfish reefs in Botany Bay.
In 2023, more than 3600 tonnes of rock was deposited on to the floor of the bay, between the airport runways and Kurnell, creating 23 individual reef patches over three hectares, equivalent in size to two football fields.
The reef bases were initially seeded with one million juvenile Australian Flat Oysters in June 2023, and the second batch will take the total to 2.4 million.
The oysters are being grown for the broader ecosystem benefits, not for harvesting.
The Nature Conservancy Australia is carrying out the project with federal government funding and in partnership with Greater Sydney Local Land Services and NSW DPI (Department of Primary Industries) Fisheries.
Kirk Dahle, of The Nature Conservancy Australia, said the first batch of juvenile oysters were showing good survival rates.
"Now is a great time to further seed the reef with more oysters in order to speed up the natural reef restoration process," he said.
"Nine months after the rock reef bases went into the water, they have become naturally colonised with abundant marine life that are using the new structures as habitat.
"Recent observations from underwater cameras are showing very promising results, with native kelp and other colonising algae growing in multiple places on the reef, and more than 50 species of fish observed, including Snapper, Silver Trevally and multiple species of wrasse, compared to only one or two species of fish in the area before the restoration began."
Mr Dahle said a new technique, called remote setting, was being used for the second batch.
"It was piloted for the first time in Australia by TNC at Kangaroo Island in 2022, and for the first time in New South Wales in Wagonga Inlet in 2023," he said.
"Typically, juvenile oysters (spat) are grown in a hatchery and settled on recycled shells (cultch). Once the oysters reach a certain size, the cultch is transported to the restoration site and scattered by hand onto the reef base, where over time they will attach and build complex structures.
"With remote setting, however, the oysters at the free-swimming larval stage of their life cycle are settled onto recycled shell on the banks of the restoration site, and can be transported to the reefs soon after the oysters have settled."
More information: The Nature Conservancy Australia (natureaustralia.org.au)
