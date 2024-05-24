Kogarah Waratahs FC congratulated on 70th anniversary

The Kogarah Waratahs Football Club which is celebrating its 70th anniversary has been praised for its role in providing not only talented athletes but good citizens.
Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski has presented a Community Citation to mark the club's 70 years.
Kogarah Waratahs' President, Raffaele Dardano and the Club's Women's Coordinator, Alex Fleming attended the May 22 Bayside Council meeting to accept the Citation commemorating the club's milestone.
"The Kogarah Waratah Football club has been a beloved sporting club of the Bayside community for over seventy years, crafting and providing skilled and talented players - always encouraging pure sportsmanship, and clear passions and dedication for football," Bayside Councillor Saravinovski said.
"We have watched players of the club from all generations grow, not only as athletes, but as individuals as they carry their values and integrity from the field through to the wider Bayside community," he said.
Kogarah Waratahs was the first club in the St George District and is a member of the St. George Football Association.
The club has more than 260 registered players ranging from under 6s to Premier League.
Last Saturday, Kogarah Waratahs also hosted a gala dinner attended by NSW Premier Chris Minns at the Novotel Sydney International to mark the centenary of football in Kogarah.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.