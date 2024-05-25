Weekly Wrap: Shopping centre's future grabs attention

Meanwhile, it will be the end of an era if the "Fishos" club is forced to leave its home. The future of the Bayside Community Recreation Club is in doubt after being told to leave their home of almost 70 years at Kyeemagh. Bayside Council has conducted an expression of interest (EOI) campaign for the potential use of the club's site on Muddy Creek Foreshore Reserve. lt has accepted the proposal from Volunteer Marine Rescue NSW for the future use of the site and declined proposals from the Bayside Community Recreation Club and the Bayside Boating Association.