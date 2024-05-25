Weekly Wrap: Shopping centre's future grabs attention

Hello readers,
The future Menai Marketplace had Leader readers paying attention this week with the shopping centre's new owner stating they are in the "very early stages of planning a development to expand on the existing retail offering". They said there were no plans to include residential development in any expansion.
In other commercial real estate news, the owner of electronics retailer digiDirect, Shant Kradjian, has bought the Casaceli family's large commercial property at the Taren Point gateway to Sutherland Shire for $22 million. The 6586 square metre site at the corner of Taren Point Road and Parraweena Road, Miranda, which includes four buildings, has been held by the Casaceli family for more than 40 years.
Changing pace, a new birth had a series of lovely links to Endeavour Sports High School. Ex-students, Kogarah's Elizabeth Drakopoulos and Florim Binakaj, welcomed their baby Delphi, five weeks ago. Their daughter was delivered by another fellow student - 1987 graduate, Associate Professor Emmanuel Karantanis.
Meanwhile, it will be the end of an era if the "Fishos" club is forced to leave its home. The future of the Bayside Community Recreation Club is in doubt after being told to leave their home of almost 70 years at Kyeemagh. Bayside Council has conducted an expression of interest (EOI) campaign for the potential use of the club's site on Muddy Creek Foreshore Reserve. lt has accepted the proposal from Volunteer Marine Rescue NSW for the future use of the site and declined proposals from the Bayside Community Recreation Club and the Bayside Boating Association.
