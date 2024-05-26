Study boost for a young high school student

An annual scholarship that supports students in their studies has been been won by a Year 9 student from Kyeemagh.
Nikki Huang, a student of Tempe High School, is the recipient of the Harding Miller 2024 South Sydney Scholarship, a four-year prize valued at more than $20,000.
Scholarships are provided to female students who show high academic potential and who are currently experiencing low socioeconomic circumstances.
The Harding Miller Foundation provides high-achieving young Australian women experiencing hardship with tools, resources, and support to help them reach their full potential and build pathways to tertiary education and fulfilling careers.
Each scholarship recipient receives a new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, online homework assistance, prepaid expense cards to cover school essentials including textbooks and excursions, and study skills resources and a personal coach to guide them.
Harding Miller Education Foundation Chief Operations Officer Caroline Hill said the scholarships provided crucial support. "It become even more critical as our country faces increased pressures with higher costs of living," she said.
"Our scholarship recipients are bright, talented, and engaged but don't currently have the resources they need to make the most of their educational opportunities. The scholarship provides them with tangible items and practical things that give these young women a hand to complete their high-school education and take advantage of tertiary opportunities.
"Our scholarships offer more than just a financial boost. Our scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year. This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future."
"[The scholarship makes] me feel recognised for my many years of studying," Nikki said. "My current career goal is to become a biologist. I want to study and research living organisms/things, with the hope that in the future I will contribute to improving the environment. The extra resources and funding will give me a chance to achieve my goals and pursue further learning in areas I couldn't before. It motivates me to strive for even higher standards."
Since its launch in 2015, it has supported more than 1200 scholarship recipients in more than 350 Australian high schools.
Applications for scholarships for 2025 will open from July 15 and close in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.