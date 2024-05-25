Call for a pedestrian-cyclist corridor from Kyeemagh to Sans Souci

The proposed route then crosses Ramsgate Road and continues south through the west of Bona Park, is integrated into the traffic crossing at Sandringham and Napoleon Street. It continues on the western bank of Bado-Berong Creek to Russell Street, then the eastern bank onwards through Equestrian Park, Stan Moses Reserve, and finally to Scott Park where it can link with the foreshore path creating a 16 km loop, or onwards across Captain Cook Bridge connecting the Sutherland Shire and Woolooware Bay Shared Pathway.