Call for a pedestrian-cyclist corridor from Kyeemagh to Sans Souci

The vision for a green corridor for pedestrians and cyclists stretching from Kyeemagh to Sans Souci was outlined at Bayside Council last week.
Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas submitted a Notice of Motion at the May 22 Bayside Council Bayside Council asking the council to prioritise investigation into extending the Active Transport Route south of President Avenue to Sans Souci which she called Kamay Greenway.
The idea has received support from Bike NSW and WalkSydney.
"This would be a green corridor and safe pathway for pedestrians and cyclists from Kyeemagh to Sandringham that connects our community and restores nature and our waterways," Cr Douglas said.
"The new safe path for pedestrians and cyclists will unify the district by linking existing green spaces and community recreation hubs.
"By connecting to Botany Bay's foreshore, the Kamay Greenway will also create a safe 16 km walking and cycling loop and a direct southern cycling connection to the Sutherland Shire.
"The F6 corridor is neglected parkland, prone to rubbish dumping, and the dumping of unwanted domestic animals, its creek choked by weeds and spotted with the odd drowned shopping trolley.
"We have had submissions from many community members and community organisation like Bike NSW to support the Greenway, as it fits in with our communities wishes for better managed greens spaces and better active tranport links."
With an estimated cost of $10 million the the proposed route passes through AS Tanner Reserve, Scarborough Park East, across the pedestrian bridge over Scarborough Ponds, along the east of the Baseball pitch, and connects to Margate Street.
The proposed route then crosses Ramsgate Road and continues south through the west of Bona Park, is integrated into the traffic crossing at Sandringham and Napoleon Street. It continues on the western bank of Bado-Berong Creek to Russell Street, then the eastern bank onwards through Equestrian Park, Stan Moses Reserve, and finally to Scott Park where it can link with the foreshore path creating a 16 km loop, or onwards across Captain Cook Bridge connecting the Sutherland Shire and Woolooware Bay Shared Pathway.
Peter McLean, Chief Executive Officer of advocacy group Bicycle NSW supports the idea.
"The M6 Stage 1 project is delivering an Active Transport Corridor from Bestic Street through the Rockdale Wetlands Corridor," Mr McLean said in a letter to the council.
"Unfortunately, the ATC only goes as far as Scarborough Ponds in Monterey. The Kamay Greenway concept continues the green corridor all the way to Georges River at San Souci.
"Not only will the Kamay Greenway provide new connections in a fast-growing part of Sydney and support sustainable transport for the local community, it will create a more direct route to the city for commuting by bike, and take pressure off the foreshore shared path where conflict between people walking, cycling, jogging and dog walking is increasing.
"The Kamay Greenway route has been identified by Transport for NSW as a Strategic Cycleways Corridor between Brighton Le Sands and Sans Souci," he said.
WalkSydney member and board advisor, Professor David Levinson said the Kamay Greenway initiative promises to significantly enhance local infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists,
offering a safe and scenic route connecting Kyeemagh to Sandringham.
"Its focus on ecological restoration and connectivity across various green spaces showcases a commitment to sustainable urban planning and community health," Mr Levinson said.
"We are particularly supportive of the proposed route's design considerations that respect the natural landscape and community needs."The non-invasive, ecologically sensitive planning principles ensure that the Greenway will serve not just today's community but also future generations.
The council supported Cr Douglas's Notice of Motion to prioritise investigation into extending the active transport route south of President Ave to Sans Souci, and to seek funding, such as Get NSW Active or similar grants, to commence assessing potential options and feasibility of the project.
