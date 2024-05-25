Celebrating World Environment Day in Bayside

Bayside Council is celebrating World Environment Day on Wednesday, June 5 with numerous events for all age groups, ranging from internal educational talks for staff to community workshops, wetland tours and habitat restoration initiatives.
Council's free World Environment Day community events offer plenty of opportunities for residents to find out more about local environment concerns and help contribute to protecting our natural areas and important wetland ecosystems.
"There are plenty of ways for Bayside residents to get involved in World Environment Day and contribute to some of our great environmental initiatives," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
Events include:
Bee Magic: Workshop
Eastgardens Library
Wednesday 5 June 4pm - 5pm. For young people between 5-12 years of age
Earth in Virtual Reality: Workshop
Rockdale Library
Wednesday 5 June 4-5pm. For young people between 5 - 12 years of age
Guided Wetlands Tour
Multiple sites: Eve Street Wetland, Landing Lights Wetland, Patmore Swamp and Hawthorne Street Natural Area.
Wednesday 5 June. Depart from Rockdale Town Hall, 10am-1pm
Habitat Restoration
Sir Joseph Banks Park
Wednesday 5 June from 9am - 1.30pm
Native Planting Day
Sir Joseph Banks Park
Friday 14 June from 9.30am - 12.30pm
For more information: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/
