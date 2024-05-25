St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Celebrating World Environment Day in Bayside

By Jim Gainsford
May 25 2024 - 1:00pm
Explore Landing Lights Wetland as part of Word Environment Day, June 5. Picture: John Veage
Bayside Council is celebrating World Environment Day on Wednesday, June 5 with numerous events for all age groups, ranging from internal educational talks for staff to community workshops, wetland tours and habitat restoration initiatives.

