Gym girls strike gold

John Veage
John Veage
Updated May 27 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 10:36am
Endeavour High School's Ruby Trindade won an Australian gold medal.
The NSW Academy of Gymnastics had nine gymnasts participating in the recent Australian Championships held at the Gold Coast with Ruby Trindade and Charlotte Wong returning home with gold medals.

