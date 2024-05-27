Gym girls strike gold

The NSW Academy of Gymnastics had nine gymnasts participating in the recent Australian Championships held at the Gold Coast with Ruby Trindade and Charlotte Wong returning home with gold medals.
NSW picked up three gold medals in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics discipline and the Caringbah Academy team won two of them.
Bill Parson's squad of nine coached by Chris Komeski - vault and bar and Elise Baxter - beam and floor was the largest of any other NSW club at the national titles.
Endeavour High School's Ruby Trindade was crowned the National Bar champion for Level 9 at the Championships in the 16 yrs and over Uneven Bars.
Trindade who also won the NSW Bars and was second overall picked up gold at Nationals with 24,9 points from her two efforts beating SA's Suzi Kourlas 22.85.
Charlotte Wong who also won the vault and beam in the NSW titles in level 10-17 and over, won gold with 27.95 in a close victory over Victoria's Megan Kohler.
