Saints Aussie Rules game day

It was a big day for St George Aussie Rules football at Old's Park 1 and 2 on Saturday with seven games played and Saints fans set them selves up for 360 degrees of action as the Men's Premier Division kicked off at the same time as the first Women's Division game.
It was also a big day for Saints player Lauren Marcos who played her 50th Club Game as the Women's Premier Division St George team took on the UTS Bats.
It was the time to stand and deliver for St George who have been comprehensively outplayed in every match they've played so far; this wasn't the way the Dragons' debut season in the Premier Division was meant to go.
This was their opportunity to put things right but they had their work cut out against a UTS side who took control early as they accumulated big points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.