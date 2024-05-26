Lomax in Blues

It's been a controversial year for St George Illawarra's Zac Lomax but he has now been named in Westpac New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire's extended squad for the Ampol State of Origin series opener on June 5 at Accor Stadium.
The Dragons outside back is one of six debutants named by Maguire, including Joseph Suaali'i, Cameron McInnes, Spencer Leniu and Haumole Olakau'atu.
Lomax is expected to play on the wing with Suaalii in the centres as part of a new-look backline.
Maguire has made a host of changes to the Blues side that triumphed in Game Three of the 2023 series, with Jake Trbojevic to lead the side as captain after he was appointed skipper in place of James Tedesco.
Dragons Skipper Ben Hunt has once again been named in the Queensland Team as hooker and backrower Jaydn Su'A has won a recall to the maroons side for his first Origin game since 2021.
The Blues will spend the week in Leura in preparation for Game One before returning to Sydney for final preparations ahead of the series opener.
While the St George Dragons hosted their end-of-season junior representatives presentation at St. George Leagues Club celebrating the achievements of their junior representatives squads and the SG Ball Cup side's drought-breaking title the first grade team was copping a hiding at Accor Stadium at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Proud Yuwaallaraay man and former Dragon Jeff Hardy led the Red V side onto Accor Stadium as a part of Indigenous Round celebrations but a double injury blow proved too much to overcome and the Dragons fell to the Bulldogs 44-12.
The losses of Hame Sele and Jack Bird to match-ending injuries soured the opening 40 for Shane Flanagan's men with a second half Zac Lomax sin bin not helping.
Bird and Hame Sele have now both received scan results on injuries sustained in the Dragons' loss, Bird has a significant ankle sprain but no fracture and Sele who was hampered from the first set of the game with a shoulder injury has a fracture to the shoulder.
The Dragons are now off to Penrith to face the premiers on Saturday afternoon and both teams will be severely understrength.
