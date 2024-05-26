St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Lomax in Blues

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 27 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons' winger Zac Lomax who was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul in the Bulldogs loss has been named in Maguire's NSW team. Picture NRL Images
Dragons' winger Zac Lomax who was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul in the Bulldogs loss has been named in Maguire's NSW team. Picture NRL Images

It's been a controversial year for St George Illawarra's Zac Lomax but he has now been named in Westpac New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire's extended squad for the Ampol State of Origin series opener on June 5 at Accor Stadium.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.