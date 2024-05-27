Sutho Hockey lead comp

Sutherland Hockey club is flying high with an unbeaten start to the 2024 season in their first grade men's team.
Sutherland Hockey Club is the largest club in Sydney's south.
On Saturday at Sylvania's Sutherland Hockey Park the Men claimed the Inaugural Patrick Nilan and Kevin Connelly Cup with a hard fought 3-1 win over Glebe to leave them unbeaten and sitting four points over the second placed Ryde team after round 7 of a 18 round competition.
They have scored an amazing 49 goals and only conceded 8.
They also sit on top of the Premier League 2 competition the Pilgrim Cup and the PL3 JKW Taylor trophy.
Sutho is one of the most successful men's clubs in Sydney and are one of only five Sydney clubs (along with Glebe, Moorebank, Norwest Strikers and Ryde) to have won Sydney Hockey Association Premier League first grade premierships in the past 25 years.
Sutherland along with Moorebank has been one of the two most successful teams of the past decade and has won seven first grade Premier League premierships, most recently in 2017.
The ML3 league Sutherland Women's Hockey League team also had a big win of 5-0 against Glebe playing after the Men and they too are sitting on the top of their competition ladder with five wins and two draws from their seven games played.
Sutherlands 1st grade ladies capped off 2023 as Premiers of the Sydney Women's Hockey League ML3 Division.
This season when Sutherland Hockey Club unveiled their 2024 senior men and women's teams they both sported a new line up to previous seasons, coaches Pete Tait (PL1 men) and Craig Turner (Sutho1 women) both leading their teams to victory in the first round.
In the start to the season the PL1 men defeated the strength of UNSW with a resounding 8 - 1 triumph and Sutho1 women defeated the young and skilful GNS with a 1 - 0 win, scoring in the dying seconds of the final buzzer.
Sutho's premier men's and women's teams have continued this winning streak.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.