St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rockdale top of the table

John Veage
By John Veage
May 27 2024 - 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NPL Men's competitions top scorer Alec Urosevski gets a helping hand but once again scored from the penalty spot to help put their St George neighbours down 2-0. Picture John Veage
The NPL Men's competitions top scorer Alec Urosevski gets a helping hand but once again scored from the penalty spot to help put their St George neighbours down 2-0. Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden reclaimed the lead on the league ladder in the fight to be crowned 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW Premiers as they defeated St George City 2-0 at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.