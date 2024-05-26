Rockdale top of the table

Rockdale Ilinden reclaimed the lead on the league ladder in the fight to be crowned 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW Premiers as they defeated St George City 2-0 at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.
It was an even affair until the game was opened in the 12th minute when the competitions top scorer Alec Urosevski was brought down by goalkeeper Jack Kenny on the edge of the box and referee Craig Fisher awarded the home side a penalty.
Urosevski calmly took the spot kick to beat the Saints keeper who was rooted to the spot.
St George City did have a good opportunity to get a goal back when a corner by Nathan Roberts reached captain Tarik Ercan at near post who attempted to flick it on, but knocked it just over the crossbar.
A Saints defensive error should have given Rockdale their second goal but Brendan Cholakian fired over the posts with the goal empty and the goalkeeper stranded in no-man's land.
After the break St George City coach Mirko Jurilj tried to turn the tide making a quadruple substitution on the hour mark, but it didn't really change their game.
St George City's afternoon took a further hit when Dominic Cox received his second yellow and they were forced to play out the remaining minutes a man down.
Rockdale Ilinden then took full advantage in 89th minute when Sunmola fed the ball beautifully to Mathieu Cordier who slipped it past goalkeeper Kenny in what was an easy goal for the home side.
After the game, Rockdale Ilinden coach Paul Dee was very pleased with his side but was certainly keeping a lid on things despite reaching the top of the table.
"Here at home against a good opponent and keeping a clean sheet is a very good outcome, so we are pleased with today's performance.
"I think we were quite resilient at the back and that set us up through midfield. We dominated possession and created a number of really good scoring opportunities and the soundness of our structure really set up the win." he said
"It's such a tight competition that you need to stay focussed on every game- so we need to stay focussed on what we are doing week by week."
In the other local game St George FC and Manly United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Saturday with the headlines falling to the visitor's courtesy of super-substitute Miguel Bauza for his scintillating late strike.
Pat O'Shea was on hand to superbly volley home the opener for St George but the home side couldn't see it through and conceded a 90th minute equaliser to the fast-finishing lethal boot of Bauza.
