Thousands celebrate Greek Fest at Brighton-Le-Sands

The St George community embraced the return of the Greek Fest to Brighton-Le-Sands yesterday for the first time in 21 years.
Thousands crowded into Bay Street under clear skies to celebrate a day of Greek culture, cuisine and community spirit.
The day included a program packed with dancing, singing and food and craft stalls.
The Greek Fest is a highlight of the Greek Festival of Sydney which runs from February to June and features music and dance performances, theatre, film, lectures and exhibitions.
The event also brought together many non-Greek communities to celebrate local Greek culture.
The Greek Festival of Sydney is one of New South Wales's most dynamic Festivals attracting artists from around the globe.
The Festival reflects the culturally diverse nature of Australia and aims to promote the Greek-Australian community in a way that invites interest from all members of the Australian community.
The festival reaches an enormous cross-section of the Greek Community in New South Wales who number more than 300,000 people. Cultural diversity is an intrinsic part of Australian society.
Celebrating this diversity in the form of an arts festival further legitimise it and provides an enormous boost to the collective self-esteem of the Greek community.
The long-term aim of the Festival organisers and the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW is to establish a permanent cultural centre to ensure continuity in the artistic life of future generations of Greek Australians and their fellow citizens.
